Declare Ex-Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq Wanted, Nigerians Petitions EFCC over N37 Billion Fraud Investigation

The Leadership and Accountability Initiative, a civic group, has urged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to declare former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, wanted for allegedly disregarding the agency’s invitation in connection to an ongoing investigation into a N37 billion fraud.

In a letter dated January 4, 2024, addressed to the EFCC Chairman and obtained by Naija247news on Friday, the group expressed disappointment in Mrs. Umar-Farouq’s decision not to attend the EFCC’s invitation to probe allegations of corruption and misappropriation of public funds during her tenure as a minister.

The letter stated: “We write to commend the efforts of your commission to unravel the mystery and crime behind the N37B stolen public funds from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is public knowledge that the Ministry was created solely to alleviate the sufferings of ordinary Nigerian citizens through several programmes and initiatives, which include the school feeding programme and conditional cash transfer to the poorest of the poor. Unfortunately, news coming out about the mismanagement of public funds under the immediate past government are disappointing, heartbreaking, shattering, and appalling. Your invitation to Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq to avail herself of the opportunity to state her part of the alleged crime was well received by Nigerians both home and abroad. Unfortunately, she declined your invitation and ignored the Commission’s offer to state her part in this story.”

In response, SaharaReporters reported on Thursday that the EFCC refuted claims that Umar-Farouq had ignored its invitation. The anti-corruption agency’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, clarified that the former minister had sent a letter to the EFCC, explaining that she couldn’t attend due to health challenges. Oyewale emphasized that she did not shun the invitation and expects her to honor it without further delay.

This development intensifies scrutiny into allegations of financial misconduct within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development during the previous administration.