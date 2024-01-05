Menu
BREAKING: Body Of Late Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Arrives Nigeria From Germany

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

"The Late Former Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu's Body Arrives in Nigeria from Germany"

The remains of the former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, have landed in Nigeria from Germany. The plane carrying the body touched down at approximately 3:39 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Akeredolu’s wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings, led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu, received the body.

Notable figures like Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, and a representative of Osun State Governor Senator Demola Adeleke were also present during the reception.

The South-West Governors Forum plans to collaborate with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu’s family for a fitting burial, as announced during a condolence visit led by Governor Dapo Abiodun. A joint committee will be established to facilitate the process, reflecting the sentiment that the late governor will be deeply missed by his colleagues.

