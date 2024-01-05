Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Community, Killing Pastor and Five Others in Brutal Assault

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have carried out a deadly attack in Kwari, Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state, claiming the life of Pastor Luka Levong from the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) and five others.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The assailants reportedly invaded the community around 2:00 am on Friday, killing the pastor, church treasurer Maina Abdullahi, and additional victims in their homes.

Houses, a church, and vehicles were set ablaze before security forces arrived. Both the military and the Nigerian Police Force are yet to comment on the incident.

Geidam is located near the Nigeria/Niger Republic border, and this incident follows a recent Boko Haram attack in a neighboring Yobe State community, where 12 people were killed. The insurgency has caused significant casualties and displacement since its inception in 2009.