Bokkos Protesters Set District Head’s Palace Ablaze Over Arrests Following Christmas Eve Attacks

Protesters in Bokkos, Plateau State, set ablaze the palace of the District Head of Bokkos Saf Adanchin during demonstrations against what they perceived as arbitrary arrests in the aftermath of recent killings in the community.

Expressing their dissatisfaction with the apprehension of certain community members linked to the assaults, the protesters, mainly youths and women, initially gathered at the Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven base and the Divisional Police Office.

However, tensions escalated when they reached the district head’s palace, overpowering security personnel and setting the building, along with vehicles on the premises, on fire.

As of the current moment, state police authorities haven’t provided a statement on the incident, though they had confirmed the arrest of eight individuals connected to the Christmas Eve attacks.

Meanwhile, the Bokkos Progressive Youths accused security forces of bias in their handling of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve attacks. The group expressed concern over the violation of human rights and alleged brutality by the military deployed to address the incidents.

In a statement, the president of the Bokkos Progressive Youths, Luka Tulladem, lamented the continuous arrests, detentions, and mistreatment of victims who survived the attacks. The group called for an unbiased approach to addressing the security challenges, emphasizing the need for human rights to be upheld during military interventions.

The protest in Bokkos follows the simultaneous attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas, resulting in over 200 casualties and extensive property damage. The Christmas Eve attack garnered widespread condemnation, prompting investigations by President Bola Tinubu and calls for united efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Religious leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and Pope Francis, have expressed condolences and called for prayers for the victims. However, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, characterized the attackers as “sons of Satan” with a specific ideological agenda, urging the government to resist their actions and protect the citizens.