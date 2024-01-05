Bode George Urges Vigilance as Nigeria’s Security Situation Spirals, Advocates Modern Tech and State Police under President Tinubu

Chief Bode George, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed deep concern about the escalating security challenges in Nigeria, emphasizing that the situation has spiraled out of control.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Chief George asserted that the current state of the nation demands a collective response beyond political affiliations. He acknowledged President Tinubu’s daunting task and urged Nigerians to give him the necessary time.

“The state of our nation has been completely in a shambolic situation; it is perpetual despair and despondency. There is hunger in the land, and there is anger in the land; the insecurity has gone beyond control,” Chief George lamented.

He emphasized the need for a serious approach to addressing the challenges, highlighting President Tinubu’s eight objectives for the year, including national defense, internal security, and job creation. Chief George acknowledged that the previous administration, belonging to the same party, performed poorly in handling the issues at hand.

Regarding the recent killings in Plateau and other parts of the country, Chief George suggested leveraging modern technology for surveillance and monitoring. He stressed the importance of utilizing available technology to enhance security measures, citing the need for widespread camera deployment similar to practices in developed countries like England.

Additionally, Chief George reiterated his advocacy for state police, emphasizing the decentralization of power from the Inspector General of Police. He argued that establishing police forces at the state level would enhance community policing and contribute to more effective law enforcement.

While acknowledging that addressing these challenges might not happen overnight, Chief George urged President Tinubu to initiate tangible efforts to demonstrate a commitment to tackling the nation’s security issues.