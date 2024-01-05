January 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

*Badagry Custom Officers Criminality; *Oyo State Puder Cries Out On Fraudulent Practices, Threat to life, others.

…..Group set to Pickets “CG” Office within 21days.

….. *As the CHRSJ drags Corrupt Officials before Anti Graft bodies, and other Law Enforcement Agencies*

Thursday 28th December, 2023.

The Executive Chairman,

Economic And Financial Crime Commission(EFCC),

Plot 301-302,

Institution And Research District,

Jabi-Airport Road,

Federal Capital Territory(FCT),

Abuja-Nigeria.

_*Through;*_

The Inspector General Of Police(IGP),

Nigeria Police Force(NPF),

Force Headquarter’s,

Louis Edet House,

Shehu Shagari Way,

Central Area,

Federal Capital Territory(FCT),

Abuja-Nigeria.

_*Info*_

The Chairman,

Nigeria Police Service Commission(NPSC),

8th Floor, Federal Secretariat, Phase-(1),

Shehu Shagari Way, Federal Capital Territory(FCT),

Abuja-Nigeria.

_*Further-Info*_

The Chairman,

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC),

Plot-802, Constitution Avenue, Zone-(49), Gariki Central Area, Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja-Nigeria.

*_Note_*

The Honourable Minister for Justice/Attorney General Of the Federation,

Federal Ministry Of Justice,

Justice Headquarter’s,

Plot 71B, Shehu Shagari Way,

P.M.B.192, Central Business District, Maitama, Federal Capital Territory(FCT),

Abuja-Nigeria.

*_Further-Note_*

The Comptroller General,

Nigeria Custom Service (NCS),

National Headquarter’s,

Wuse-Zone(3), Federal Capital Territory(FCT),

Abuja-Nigeria.

Dear Sir,

*PETITION AGAINST ONE MISS. BALOGUN BLESSING STELLA+234706 566 5224 /+234814 471 9929, MR. JOSEPH ATTHA+234906 730 8604, MR. GADAGA MISHACK ZEJE OF BANK NAME:-FCMB WITH ACCOUNT NUMBER:-1005938568 INCLUDING THE OWNER OF ACCOUNT NUMBER:-8547622074(WEMA BANK), WHO CLAIMED AN OFFICERS OF NIGERIA CUSTOM’S SERVICE(NCS), BADAGRY ZONE, LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA, ON ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUD, THREAT TO LIFE AND CORRUPT PRACTICE’S, WHO DEFRAUDED ONE MRS. SHITTU SURURAT+2348137588591 THE HUGE AMOUNT, THE WAY THE SAME BADAGRY CUSTOM OFFICIALS DID TO ONE MR. OGUNMAKINWA DOTUN TUNDE+2348096254569/ +2348066999356 IN 2017.*

……………………………………………….

If not the swift intervention of officer’s “GINNIN+2348038388371”, and his office at the Inspection & Investigation Department/Unit in the Custom Headquarter’s, Abuja Federal Capital Territory(FCT) through the Invitation Letters of Reference No:-NCS/INV/714/018/ABJ/HQ, dated on 19th Day of February with another one dated on 14th Day of May, 2019, with the same references number, which was signed by one officer Mohammed, G. onbehalf of Deputy Comptroller-General (E,I&I) of the Comptroller Investigation Department/Unit of the Custom Headquarter’s, Abuja, Nigeria.

And it was in the response to the CENTRE for HUMAN RIGHTS and SOCIAL JUSTICE(CHRSJ) Petition Letters dated on Monday 21st Day Of May, 2018 to the Nigeria Custom Service(NCS) Comptroller General, Economic & Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) Executive Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) Chairman, Nigeria Police Force(NPF) Inspector General(IGP), it’s AIG of Zone-(2), and Lagos State Police Commissioner(CP)- “here by attached to this Petition”, and with absolute support of Woman Officer Adenike(Mrs.)+2347038640528, Officer Lukuman+2348032521572 of “AFF Department, Room-(26)”, attached to the EFCC Zonal Office, Off Awolowo Way/Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Police Officer “LOKO”(+2348036045111) of the Criminal Intelligence Bureau Department of Lagos State Police Command, GRA, Ikeja-Lagos State, Nigeria, who jointly Praticalized the Professionalism of Profession and intellectualism of experiences as the Professors of idiological sensibility among the law enforcement Agents in their different Agencies in the that Year of 2018, within Monday 21st Day Of May, 2018 till 14th Day Of May, 2019.

The so call Professional emeritus fraudsters, and notorious lawless, disgraced criminal Custom Officials/Officers Mrs.Cynthia Balogun Sandra+2349065221787/+2347010453496, +2349074515741), Colenius Balogun+2349066148225, Mrs.Becky Steve+2348103042367/+2348149924016, Mr. Duduyemi Patrick+2348063203331, Mr. Okoduwa Mathew and Custom Officer MIKE of +2347039749683/+2348149924016, who were Criminally conspired to defrauded One Mr. OGUNMAKINWA Dotun Tunde+2348096254569/+2348066999356 in sum of Millions of Naira in 2017 December Precisely, through this Account Numbers of:-

(1). Fidelity Bank Account-No:-6239493834 belong to One Ebenezer Onabanjo.

(2). First(1st) Bank Account-No:-3108307132, belong to One IKPI Mubala Daniel.

(3).UBA Bank Account-No:-2099394770, that was belong to Yahaya Muhammed, which this same Way this same BADAGRY CUSTOM OFFICIALS/OFFICERS still used in the Year 2023 December to defrauded Mrs. Shittu SURURAT+2348137588591, who residing at No. 37, Adetokun Villa, Starlight Street, Alobalowo Estate Sawmill, Iseyin Town of Oyo State, Nigeria with shittusururat12@gmail.com.

This acclaimed CUSTOM Officers Miss. BALOGUN BLESSING STELLA+234706 566 5224 /+234814 471 9929, MR. JOSEPH ATTHA+234906 730 8604, Criminally conspired to defrauded the victim, Petitioner/Complainant the huge amount of Money through this Bank Account Numbers and it’s Informations of one

(1).Mr. GADAGA MISHACK ZEJE

(1b).FCMB

(1c).ACCOUNT NUMBER:-(1005938568).

(2).ACCOUNT NUMBER:-(8547622074)

(2b).WEMA BANK

(2c).Name:-NIGERIA CUSTOM’S SERVICE(NCS), which these Criminal in the Nigeria Custom Service Uniform are always Claimed “BADAGRY ZONE OF LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA” as their Office in any time of the Communication with the victim, even till this Present moment, but Started to threaten the life of the Complainant’s/Victim in any time she has telling them that she will come and see them at there claiming office in Badagry-Lagos to reclaim her Money.

In tune with the fundamental persistent of this Complainant, and our organization Independent investigative research, with it’s ethos to rendering unbiased and selfless service to humanity on the principle of equity and fairness to all, which make us embarked on a radical investigation with a view to authenticate the veracity of the report in any where in the whole world, as we proceed in the course of our Investigation, we were reliably informed from impeccable sources that a lot of people have suffered similar fate in the hands of this aformentioned Custom Officials, a hint which make us deduced that these aformentioned Custom Service(NCS) Officials attached to the BADAGRY ZONE fraudulent practice are quite atypical of a genuine officers, true-to-type, their fraudulent activity and practices were confirmed twice now, in the 2017-2019 & 2023.

Which it was observed that the BADAGRY ZONE Custom Service Office and it’s Officials were intentionally meant to serve as a bait to trap unsuspected victims, who are selling food stuffs, cars, and any other goods, as their(Custom Officials) claims through the public adverts with series of other advertising appliance of informations to the public that auction materials is available to sell in their office at BADAGRY ZONE Custom Service Office.

As the CHRSJ decries this fraudulent Practices, as the those BADAGRY ZONE Custom Service Office and it’s Officials/Officers will allowing the victim’s to access to the those goods at the initial stage, as if it’s truly it will sell to them, but to will later denied them an access to it again after payment is made to the those account numbers giving to them.

Hence, we implore you and your good offices to treat this our Petition with the full rigour of the law, in order to save other people from falling prey, as we were further reliably informed that these aformentioned Custom Service Officers are continuously threaten the Complainant’s/Petitioner’s due to the results of mounting pressures from the various people they were defrauded in different quarter’s, for this reason, we will have appreciate the expeditious treatment of this petition letter, once the soul and life has no duplicate.

In view of this, we hereby enlist your reputable offices assistance in effecting the arrest of all this aformentioned Custom Officials/ Officers before they could succeeded in their next diabolical Plan of eliminating the lives of the victim, Complainant, Petitioner and their family members.

We count on the powerful capabilities of your good offices in expediting the necessary action in a jiffy without any delay, as we are all know that… *”a STITCH in TIME saves NINE”*.

Yours faithfully.

For; THE CENTRE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND SOCIAL JUSTICE(CHRSJ).

Comrade *ADENIYI ALIMI SULAIMAN.*

(Revolutionary Alfa)

Executive Chairman for “CHRSJ”.

*+2348038591504/+2348022697573.

*Cc;* Nigeria President,(FCT), Abuja-Nigeria.

” Hon. Minister for Interior, (FCT), Abuja-Nigeria.

” Hon. Senate’s Committee Chairman on Custom Service(NCS) Affairs(FCT), Abuja-Nigeria.

” Hon. Senate’s, Hardoc Committee Chairman on Custom Service(NCS), FCT, Abuja-Nigeria.

” Director General(DG), Department of State Security Service(DSSS), FCT, Abuja-Nigeria.

” Commissioner of Police(CP), Lagos State Command, GRA, Ikeja-Lagos State, Nigeria.

” State Director, Department of State Security Service(DSSS), Shangisha Bus Stop, Ketu-Ikosi Road, Ketu-Lagos State, Nigeria.

” Executive Governor, Lagos State, Nigeria.

” Honourable Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Alahusa-Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria.

” Senate’s President, Red Chamber, National Assembly Complex, (FCT), Abuja-Nigeria.

” Director, Transparency International(TI), Nigeria Office, FCT Abuja-Nigeria.

” Hon. Speaker, House of Representative’s, Green Chamber, National Assembly Complex, (FCT) Abuja-Nigeria.

” Director, Amnesty International (AI), Nigeria Office, (FCT), Abuja-Nigeria.

” Area Commander, Area-(K) Police Command, Lagos State, Nigeria.

” Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), FCT, Abuja-Nigeria.

” Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Badagry Police Station, Lagos State, Nigeria.

” Director, Human Rights Watch(HRW), Nigeria Office, (FCT), Abuja-Nigeria.

” Mr.Abdulroqhib:- *+2348157359197/+2348080863562* the (Principal Complainant).

” Mrs. Shittu SURURAT:- *+2348137588591* the (Victim).

” Mr. Ogunmakinwa Dotun Tunde:- *+2348096254569/+2348066999356* the (Experience Victim Witness).

” CHRSJ Legal Adviser’s/ Lawyers.

” All Media House in Nigeria & Diaspora.

*For Your NOTIFICATIONS with NECESSARY Action on this SUBJECT Matter.*

Dated On Thursday 28th Day Of DECEMBER, 2023.