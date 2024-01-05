Menu
Actor Zack Orji’s Wife, Ngozi Solicits For Financial Help For Her Husband

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The ill actor Zack Orji’s wife, actress Ngozi Orji, has begged for financial help from the public on behalf of her husband.

When Hannatu Musawa, the minister of art, culture, and creative economy, visited the ailing actor in the hospital recently, Ngozi made the request.

The minister disclosed that Zack had experienced brain surgery. She expressed her sympathy to the actor’s family and called him a valuable contribution to the country. Parts of what she stated were:

“God will heal him and he will be well. We will do all we can to support him. We solicit the collective prayers of Nigerians because he is like a part of our families. We have watched him entertain us and we see him as a national treasure. So the best we can do is to ensure that we support him to have the best treatment,”

In addition to thanking the minister for her kindness and for making time to see her husband, Ngozi Orji, who was also present during the visit, made a public request for help. Ngozi Orji expressed:

“We thank God that he is alive today. He had an emergency surgery late last night after we moved him out of the previous hospital and that saved his life. We are happy that God has shown us mercy. We seek the support of kind Nigerians to pray for his quick recovery and assist us in any way they deem necessary.”

Zack, 64, collapsed on December 29 and was sent to the National Hospital’s acute care unit in Abuja. After receiving surgery, he was moved to a private hospital.(www.naija247news.com).

