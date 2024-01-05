Menu
Actor Christian Oliver and Daughters Tragically Perish in Small Plane Crash off St. Vincent

American actor Christian Klepser, known professionally as Christian Oliver, along with his daughters Madita (10) and Annik (12), tragically lost their lives in a plane crash off Bequia, part of St. Vincent. The pilot, Robert Sachs, also perished in the incident.

Christian Oliver, 51, had an extensive acting career with over 60 entries, including notable films such as Speed Racer, Valkyrie, and a recent role in the latest Indiana Jones movie.

The single-engine plane departed from F Mitchell Airport en route to St. Lucia when the tragedy occurred. Eyewitnesses captured the aftermath on video, with one urging to “call the Coast Guard.”

This devastating incident follows another recent single-engine plane crash where James Blalock (78) and his daughter Jenny Blalock (45) lost their lives during a morning flight together. The Beechcraft 35 aircraft had taken off from Downtown Island Home Airport in Knoxville and was headed for Pulaski Airport in Tennessee when it crashed.

These tragic events underscore the risks associated with small aircraft travel, bringing sorrow to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. WASHINGTON

