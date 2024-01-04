Menu
Your Policies Are Anti-People – Sowore Blast President Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 4,2023.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday accused President Bola Tinubu of having a hidden agenda against poor Nigerians.

Sowore alleged that the President plans “to completely wipe the struggling people of Nigeria off the face of the earth.”

The statement followed a report that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and fuel marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, on Tuesday, clashed over the removal of subsidy on petrol.(www.naija247news.com)

