WTT Finals: Quadri Aruna Stages Remarkable Comeback to Outclass Brazilian Star

In an exhilarating display of resilience, Quadri Aruna, the African champion, orchestrated a stunning comeback against Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the first round of the WTT Finals Doha 2023 in Qatar. Despite being on the verge of a third consecutive defeat to the world number five, Aruna turned the tide in a thrilling encounter.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Calderano swiftly claimed the first two games with scores of 11-7 and 11-2, seemingly poised for victory. Undeterred, Aruna silenced Calderano’s supporters in the third game with an 11-9 win, narrowing the score to 2-1. Building on this momentum, Aruna secured a close 12-10 victory in the fourth game, leveling the playing field at 2-2.

The fifth and deciding game saw Aruna take an early lead at 8-4. Despite Calderano’s comeback to level the score at 8-8, Aruna’s powerful forehand shots proved decisive. The Nigerian star clinched the fifth game with a score of 12-10, marking his first-ever victory over the Brazilian opponent.

Expressing his joy after the epic win, Aruna said, “I cannot describe how it feels. But I’m very happy and excited.” He credited his coach, Tunisia’s Hachmi Abid, for the strategic guidance that played a pivotal role in the comeback. Aruna now advances to the quarterfinals of the $340,000 prize money tournament, setting up a rematch against the world number one, Fan Zhendong of China, on Thursday, January 4.

“I’ve never had a win against Fan Zhendong … I believe I can give my best tomorrow and see how it will go. It’s very important to enjoy it,” Aruna expressed confidently.