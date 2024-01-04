Menu
We Know Nigerians Are Suffering But Give APC & Tinubu Another 3 Years – Orji Uzor Kalu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 4,2024.

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu’s administration three more years to fix the country.

The former chief whip of the Senate who spoke on Tuesday, January 2, in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when he visited the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said Tinubu is working hard to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory.Kalu said;

“The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering. We understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

