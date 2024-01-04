Uzodimma constitutes 44-man Steering Committee for his inauguration, swearing in ceremonies

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the constitution of a 44-member Steering Committee that will see to his successful second term inauguration and swearing in ceremonies billed for January 15, 2024.

Headed by Senator Chris Anyanwu with the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu as Co-Chairman, the membership was chosen from the three senatorial zones of Imo State as well as representatives of key State and National organs.

Key persons who made the list include the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Macdonald Ebere, former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and Minister of Education (State) , Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu and two other former Speakers- Rt Hon Maxwell Duru and Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem.

Other current and former National Assembly members who made the list include, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu, Rt. Hon Nnanna Igbokwe, Rt. Hon Ikenna Elezianya and Rt. Hon Bede Ekeh, Hon Victor Murako, Hon Amarachi Nwoha,

Former Ambassador, His Excellency Greg Mbadiwe, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Dr. Eddy Anyanwu, Chief Cosmos Maduba, Sir Greg Owuananam, Chief Charles Orie, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Chairman of CAN in Imo State, Dr. Divine Eches Divine, Chairman of ALGON in Imo State, Willie Okoliogwo, among others made the list.

Some Commissioners in the Committee include Chief Declan Mbadiwe, Barr. Raph Nwosu, Hon. Ruby Emele, Hon. Nkechi Ugwu, and Hon Chimezie Amadi.

The comprehensive list reads in full:

1. Sen Chris Anyanwu – Chairman

2. Chief Cosmas Iwu – Co-Chairman

3. Rt Hon. Goodluck Opiah

4. Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie

5. Hon. Declan Emelumba

6. Barr. Ralph Nwosu

7. Chief Jerry Chukwueke

8. Hon. Bede Ekeh

9. Hon. Rubby Emele

10. Hon. Ray Emena

11. Rev. Philip Nwansi

12. Barr. Emeka Agbo

13. Comrade Uche Chigemezu Nwigwe

14. Rev. Divine Eches Divine

15. Hon. Nkechi Ugwu

16. Comrade Austin Chilakpu

17. Macdonald Ebere, Ph.D.

18. Sir Greg Owuamanam

19. Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu

20. Rt Hon. Maxwell Duru

21. Dr. Eddy Anyanwu

22. Hon. Uche Diogu

23. Hon. Amaechi Nwaoha

24. Hon. Victor Muruako

25. Hon. Mike Uzodimma

26. Engr. Sam Nwaire

27. Hon. Ikenna Elezianya

28. Hon. Nnanna Igbokwe

29. Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu

30. Barr. Enyina Onuegbu

31. Willie T.C. Okolieogwo

32. Kierian Unegbu

33. Ethelbert Okere

34. Fidel Onyeneke

35. Paul Emeziem

36. Chief Charles Orie

37. Rt Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu

38. Greg Mbadiwe

39. Chimezie Amadi

40. Chief Cosmas Maduba

41. Cliff Nzeruem

42. Ezeania Oguchinti

43. Leo Awaziama

44. Ikenna Adikibe