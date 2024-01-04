Uzodimma constitutes 44-man Steering Committee for his inauguration, swearing in ceremonies

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the constitution of a 44-member Steering Committee that will see to his successful second term inauguration and swearing in ceremonies billed for January 15, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Headed by Senator Chris Anyanwu with the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu as Co-Chairman, the membership was chosen from the three senatorial zones of Imo State as well as representatives of key State and National organs.
Key persons who made the list include the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Macdonald Ebere, former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and Minister of Education (State) , Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu and two other former Speakers- Rt Hon Maxwell Duru and Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem.
Other current and former National Assembly members who made the list include, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu, Rt. Hon Nnanna Igbokwe, Rt. Hon Ikenna Elezianya and Rt. Hon Bede Ekeh, Hon Victor Murako, Hon Amarachi Nwoha,
Former Ambassador, His Excellency Greg Mbadiwe, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Dr. Eddy Anyanwu, Chief Cosmos Maduba, Sir Greg Owuananam, Chief Charles Orie, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Chairman of CAN in Imo State, Dr. Divine Eches Divine, Chairman of ALGON in Imo State, Willie Okoliogwo, among others made the list.
Some Commissioners in the Committee include Chief Declan Mbadiwe, Barr. Raph Nwosu, Hon. Ruby Emele, Hon. Nkechi Ugwu, and Hon Chimezie Amadi.
The comprehensive list reads in full:
1. Sen Chris Anyanwu – Chairman
2. Chief Cosmas Iwu – Co-Chairman
3. Rt Hon. Goodluck Opiah
4. Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie
5. Hon. Declan Emelumba
6. Barr. Ralph Nwosu
7. Chief Jerry Chukwueke
8. Hon. Bede Ekeh
9. Hon. Rubby Emele
10. Hon. Ray Emena
11. Rev. Philip Nwansi
12. Barr. Emeka Agbo
13. Comrade Uche Chigemezu Nwigwe
14. Rev. Divine Eches Divine
15. Hon. Nkechi Ugwu
16. Comrade Austin Chilakpu
17. Macdonald Ebere, Ph.D.
18. Sir Greg Owuamanam
19. Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu
20. Rt Hon. Maxwell Duru
21. Dr. Eddy Anyanwu
22. Hon. Uche Diogu
23. Hon. Amaechi Nwaoha
24. Hon. Victor Muruako
25. Hon. Mike Uzodimma
26. Engr. Sam Nwaire
27. Hon. Ikenna Elezianya
28. Hon. Nnanna Igbokwe
29. Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu
30. Barr. Enyina Onuegbu
31. Willie T.C. Okolieogwo
32. Kierian Unegbu
33. Ethelbert Okere
34. Fidel Onyeneke
35. Paul Emeziem
36. Chief Charles Orie
37. Rt Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu
38. Greg Mbadiwe
39. Chimezie Amadi
40. Chief Cosmas Maduba
41. Cliff Nzeruem
42. Ezeania Oguchinti
43. Leo Awaziama
44. Ikenna Adikibe