Unilever Nigeria Honors Outstanding Drivers During 2023 Transporters’ Safety Week

Unilever Nigeria Plc has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to sustainable living and safety practices within the transportation sector by recognizing and rewarding exceptional drivers. The weeklong event held in Agbara, Ogun State, marked the commencement of the 2023 Transporters’ Safety Week, during which the management spared no effort in celebrating drivers who consistently embody the company’s dedication to safety, security, and the well-being of its transporters and fleet managers.

Speaking at the event, Tobi Adeniyi, the Planning and Go-To-Market Director at Unilever Nigeria, highlighted the importance of this year’s theme, ‘Sáfèty lókàn, shëy jéjé,’ as a representation of the collective effort in establishing and maintaining the gold standard for safety. Adeniyi emphasized the support from government road transport agencies, providing transporters with reminders of best safety practices, including defensive driving training, health talks/medical checkups, and cargo security training.

The grand finale of the celebrations focused on recognizing exemplary drivers and transport companies that consistently uphold safety standards to the highest degree. Adeniyi expressed the company’s satisfaction with the positive response from its team of transporters in maintaining safety standards. He highlighted Unilever’s long-standing commitment to safety, emphasizing its impact across various sectors and contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development as the company marks its 100 years in the country this year.