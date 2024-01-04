Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Two Persons Dies In Jigawa Auto Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than two persons have died in an accident on Wednesday, the 3rd of January in Birnin Kudu/Kano highway.

PRO of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa Command, Mr Yahaya Ibrahim  on Wednesday, made this known to naija247news.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer Ibrahim, the accident occurred at about 2.50 p.m. due to speeding and burst tyre.

Ibrahim explained that the accident involved a Wolkswagen Golf car with registration number TDU 520A A conveying 11 passengers out of which two lost their lives and nine others sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to him, the FRSC personnel who responded to the accident in seven minutes after receipt of the information, have since taken the victims to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kudu. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

