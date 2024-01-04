Two killed in Deputy Governor’s convoy accident

January 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least two persons were said to have died on Wednesday evening when the convoy of Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Idris Mohammed Gobir, was involved in an accident.

Anonymous source noted that the accident claimed the life of a policeman and a photographer believe to be a member of the entourage of the Deputy Governor.

The source while speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday night said, ” I just confirmed the incident now, though I was not together with them when the incident happened.

“I just confirmed that the vehicle that had the accident is a police vehicle in which the photographer was together with them in the vehicle when the incident happened.

“I learnt that two persons, a police officer whom I can not easily confirm his name and the photographer (name withheld) died on the spot. it is very saddening and unfortunate, may their souls rest in peace”.

It was gathered that the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto alongside the Deputy, Idris Mohammed Gobir, had led other party faithful to Sabon Birni on official duty.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the incident involved a pilot vehicle in the deputy governor’s Convoy.

“The incident involved a pilot vehicle in the convoy of the deputy governor and the driver of the vehicle who is a police officer was confirmed dead together with one person, a photographer in the convoy.

“The injured persons are already receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital here in Sokoto.

“The incident happened while they were coming back from Sabon Birni local government to Sokoto.”. (www.naija247news.com).