Fin-tech

Tingo Mobile Introduces Tingo ePOS, a Game-Changer in Digital Transactions for Nigerian Businesses

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Tingo Mobile, a tech solutions company, has unveiled the Tingo ePOS, a cutting-edge electronic point-of-sale system aimed at transforming financial transactions in Nigeria. The Tingo ePOS enables users to withdraw money with a single tap and empowers merchants to receive instant payments with zero maintenance cost, operational cost, and network issues.

During the product launch in Lagos, Tingo executives disclosed that the Tingo ePOS was designed to allow customers to use their debit cards at POS terminals and for online transactions.

CEO of Tingo Mobile Plc, Auwal Muade, expressed, “This innovative Tingo ePOS solution aligns with our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital era. Tingo Mobile’s ePOS system not only simplifies transactions but also contributes to the growth and success of businesses across the country.”

He emphasized that Tingo ePOS goes beyond transactions, aiming to redefine how people connect and interact in the digital landscape.

Addressing the app’s security, the Group Product Director highlighted, “At Tingo, security remains a cornerstone of our product offerings. With Tingo ePOS, we have prioritized security measures to ensure safe and seamless transactions, linking each account securely to a specific device.”

Head of Partnerships and Channels Development/Implementation, Samuel Onwuekwe, noted, “This is a significant value-driven solution for Micro and Small businesses in Nigeria,” emphasizing that MSMEs can leverage their NFC-enabled mobile phones to accept payments, filling a gap often overlooked by banks in POS issuance.

Tingo Mobile’s ePOS system is now available for businesses in Nigeria, offering a reliable and efficient solution for handling transactions in today’s dynamic business environment.

“Obi Edozien: Constitutional Amendment Will Drive Catalyst for Change in Nigeria
Unilever Nigeria Honors Outstanding Drivers During 2023 Transporters’ Safety Week
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

