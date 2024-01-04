Menu
Primate Ayodele Tells Tinubu To Probe Buhari To End Hardship, Corruption In Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 4,2024.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a means to combat corruption and alleviate hardship in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele said corruption will kill good governance in Nigeria, adding that if it is allowed to continue, the country will remain in hardship.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele said Tinubu and all state governors should ensure that they probe their predecessors if they are intentional about ending hardship.

He described corruption as a syndrome affecting the country negatively.

‘’President Tinubu and every governor should probe their predecessors otherwise there will still be hardship. We know the truth and we see what is happening but for them to come out to say the truth will be difficult. Corruption will increase, it will continue and it will kill good governance.

‘’Corruption is part of our problems; it’s a syndrome that is affecting us. If the president doesn’t probe his predecessor, there will be serious corruption in the year 2024,’’ he said.

He, however, said Tinubu may not be able to probe his predecessor because of his personal interest.

He said former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Godwin Emefiele’s case would reveal many secrets but the government will not be able to follow up because of personal interest.

‘’If Tinubu is serious about ending hardship, he should probe his predecessor’s government but he may not be able to do it.

“Emefiele’s issue will still reveal a lot of things but I doubt if this government will follow up because of interest. The corruption in the previous administration will affect this present one, but nothing may be done to it,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

