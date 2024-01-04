On Nigeria and AI By Kayode Komolafe

Are the ethical concerns about the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) misplaced? This crucial question cannot be ignored by serious-minded policymakers as it has become a central theme of development and a matter crucial to humanity’s future.

Pope Francis, in a statement celebrating the Catholic Church’s World Day of Peace on January 1, called for a global treaty to regulate artificial intelligence. The Pope emphasizes the need for international organizations to play a role in reaching multilateral agreements to prevent the reckless replacement of human values with algorithms, which could lead to a “technological dictatorship.”

This call for caution is not exclusive to religious figures, as even veterans of Silicon Valley and secular thinkers worldwide share similar concerns. Governments in advanced capitalist countries also express techno-ethical anxiety.

In response to these global worries, the European Union recently reached a provisional agreement on regulating the use of Artificial Intelligence. This deal covers AI-based systems, ChatGPT, and biometric surveillance, recognizing the significant impact these technologies could have on social, political, and economic aspects of life.

In projecting for 2024, concerns arise that AI might disrupt important elections in countries practicing liberal democracy, affecting around 3.5 billion people. Misinformation and the circulation of fake videos in elections have been documented, and with AI, these issues could intensify. As AI develops, the application of technology in elections may become less foolproof.

It is crucial to critically examine the role of technology in elections, moving beyond partisan demonization. Legitimate fears are voiced by scholars in various fields about excessive automation, increasing surveillance, and the loss of privacy through extreme data collection. Critics have likened profiteering on user data by tech giants to “serfdom.”

Scholars caution against trusting AI until sufficient guarantees about transparency are established. Balancing humanity and technology through effective policies is the responsibility of regulators and governments, not just tech giants or startups. Legislation should be firmly in place to ensure control.

While the 2024 Budget allocates funds for the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, an articulated policy addressing the challenges posed by unregulated AI development is necessary. From China to America, governments are formulating policies to address the challenges of AI development, and Nigeria should follow suit to protect its economy, polity, and society.

As Nigeria executes its administration’s agenda, policymakers need to consider articulating a clear policy on AI to navigate the potential risks and benefits of this evolving technology.