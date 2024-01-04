Menu
Obi Edozien: Constitutional Amendment Will Drive Catalyst for Change in Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

Asaba Monarch Advocates Constitutional Amendment for Genuine Restructuring

The Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, 90, has emphasized that a sincere restructuring through an amendment to the Nigerian Constitution is essential to effectively address the challenges of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria. He specifically pointed to widespread ethnicity and pervasive corruption as root causes that need to be tackled directly to curb poverty and insecurity.

Speaking with journalists in his palace in Asaba, Obi Edozien, the country’s most educated traditional ruler, highlighted the persistent issues of ethnicity and corruption, which, over the years, have undermined Nigerian democracy and eroded public trust in the system. He argued that it would be challenging to overcome these multifaceted problems without the inclusion of traditional rulers and institutions in the country’s constitution.

The reflective dialogue on Nigeria’s progress and prospects for national greatness is part of the centenary celebration of the Asaba monarch, scheduled for July 2024. During the interview session moderated by Chief Chuk Nduka-Eze, the Isama Ajie of Asaba Kingdom, Obi Edozien expressed his fervent wish and prayer for Nigeria to be rescued from its challenges and fulfill its destined greatness among nations.

Regarding steps to change the current narrative, Edozien stressed the inevitability of amending the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He advocated for a deep examination of the causes of corruption and a change in the prevailing mindset, emphasizing the need for sustainable development.

In addressing the ethnic challenge, the monarch suggested a constitutional amendment that would create multiple ‘nations’ within Nigeria, akin to the European Union model. He proposed the creation of about 10 different ‘nations’ that could cooperate, reducing the tension of ethnicity in Nigeria.

Reflecting on the ethnic challenge in Nigeria, Obi Edozien proposed the establishment of a ‘Faculty or Department of Nation Building’ in Nigerian universities to study nation-building dynamics, considering the complexity of unifying over 250 ethnic groups in one country.

Despite acknowledging the difficulty of the task, the traditional ruler had a special message for Nigeria’s leaders. He urged them to shun ethnic tendencies, fight corruption with courage and candor, create jobs to engage more youths, and revise the constitution to incorporate the traditional institution that is currently excluded from the system.

