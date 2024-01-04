NUC Identifies Over 37 Illegal Universities In Nigeria

January 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria, National Universities Commission (NUC) has identified at least 37 illegal universities or satellite campuses operating in Nigeria, warning that Certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognised for the purposes of compulsory one-year national service, employment, and further studies.

The Acting Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, says the commission has identified at least 37 illegal universities operating in Nigeria.

He clarified this when he spoke with Channels Television in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that some arrests have been made in this regard.

Maiyaki said the Department of State Services was involved in the clampdown on illegal institutions.

The NUC secretary urged parents to check the commission’s website for illegal and legal varsities in Nigeria so that their wards don’t fail victims of these institutions.

Maiyaki’s statements followed the suspension of degree certificates from two francophone West African countries after an undercover journalist detailed how he acquired a degree from a university in Benin Republic under two months and in fact, deployed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).(www.naija247news.com).