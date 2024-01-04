Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

NUC Identifies Over 37 Illegal Universities In Nigeria

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria, National Universities Commission (NUC) has identified at least 37 illegal universities or satellite campuses operating in Nigeria, warning that Certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognised for the purposes of compulsory one-year national service, employment, and further studies.

The Acting Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, says the commission has identified at least 37 illegal universities operating in Nigeria.

He clarified this when he spoke with Channels Television in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that some arrests have been made in this regard.

Maiyaki said the Department of State Services was involved in the clampdown on illegal institutions.

The NUC secretary urged parents to check the commission’s website for illegal and legal varsities in Nigeria so that their wards don’t fail victims of these institutions.

Maiyaki’s statements followed the suspension of degree certificates from two francophone West African countries after an undercover journalist detailed how he acquired a degree from a university in Benin Republic under two months and in fact, deployed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Two Persons Dies In Jigawa Auto Crash
Next article
“Even the gods and your father still do not understand why you impregnated Judy” – Uche Maduagwu Drags Yul Edochie
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Actor Yul Edochie pens emotional birthday note to late son, Kambili

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie leaves many...

“Even the gods and your father still do not understand why you impregnated Judy” – Uche Maduagwu Drags Yul Edochie

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu takes...

Two Persons Dies In Jigawa Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons have...

Reno Omokri Calls on President Tinubu to Ban Sport Betting Apps

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 4,2024. Reno Omokri, the Nigerian author and social media...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actor Yul Edochie pens emotional birthday note to late son, Kambili

Entertainment 0
January 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie leaves many...

“Even the gods and your father still do not understand why you impregnated Judy” – Uche Maduagwu Drags Yul Edochie

Entertainment 0
January 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu takes...

Two Persons Dies In Jigawa Auto Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com