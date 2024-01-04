Menu
Oil & Gas

NNPC Limited Denies Increment Of Petrol Price To N1,200

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 4,2023.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has debunked reports that it plans to increase the price of petrol to N1,200 per litre.

Reports on Wednesday emerged that NNPC will announce a new increase in the price of fuel across the country.

But reacting to the report which has generated mixed reactions, NNPC said there are no plans to hike the price of fuel.

The statement which was signed by the NNPC, Group Communications, Officer, Olufemi Soneye read, “NNPC Ltd emphasises it has not clashed with any party. The Punch headline is deemed unfortunate.

“The publication sought confirmation on the alleged subsidy reduction, to which NNPC responded that the subsidy has been entirely removed.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

