Oil & Gas

Nigerians Express Fear Of Hardship Over Rumored Plan To Increase Fuel Price To N1,200 Per Litre

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 4,2024.

Nigerian on X (previously Twitter) have raised concern about the Nigerian government’s alleged plan to raise petrol pump prices to N1,200 per litre across the country.

There has been widespread speculation that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) will soon announce new hikes in fuel pump prices across the country.

It was reported by The PUNCH that fuel marketers under the auspices of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria had clashed with the NNPCL over what should be the new pump price in light of the depreciation of the Nigerian currency, Naira.

Reacting to this, NNPCL, in a statement issued by its Group Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said there was no plan to increase the fuel pump price anytime soon.

Soneye stated, “NNPC Ltd emphasises it has not clashed with any party. The Punch headline is deemed unfortunate.”

“The publication sought confirmation on the alleged subsidy reduction, to which NNPC responded that the subsidy has been entirely removed,” he added.

However, X users say that worse economic hardship loom if the government and the NNPCL should increase the fuel price as speculated.

A user, identified as Yanju said that previous experiences had shown that implementation of any policies in Nigeria always started like a rumour.

He said, “This was how they increased it to 600 without much fuss. They’ll do it again and again. And whenever we’re about to complain, they’ll throw in the ‘refineries will soon start working card.’”

“You can’t tell me this Nigerian economy doesn’t encourage fraud. How do you expect a guy earning even 200k a month to live with Fuel 1200? New year, New problems,” another user, DREYLO said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

