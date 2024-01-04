Nigerian Govt To Suspend University Degree Certificates From Uganda, Kenya, Others

After suspending accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo, the Federal Government plans to expand the sanctions to countries like Uganda, Kenya, and Niger Republic, according to Education Minister Tahir Mamman.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, he emphasized the intention to extend the dragnet beyond Benin and Togo.

This decision follows an undercover journalist’s revelation of acquiring a degree from a Benin Republic university in under two months, leading to an immediate suspension and a probe by the government.

Minister Mamman asserted that students from such institutions are considered criminals, with security agents targeting those using fake certificates in Nigeria.