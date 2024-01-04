Naira Falls to N1,035/$1 at Official Market

January 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira extended its weak start to the year to the second trading session on Wednesday, January 3, crashing by 4.7 per cent or N46.66 against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) to trade at N1,035.12/$1 versus the preceding session’s N988.46/$1.

Unlike the previous day, the value of foreign exchange (FX) transactions in the midweek session at the spot market soared by 457.1 per cent or $70.3 million to $85.68 million from the $15.38 million quoted on Tuesday.

However, the spill over mounted forex demand pressure in the unregulated market segments as the local currency also weakened against the greenback in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) arm of the market by N10 to finish at N1,213/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,203/$1.

In the same vein, the Nigerian currency lost N10 against its American counterpart in the parallel market window in the midweek session to quote at N1,230/$1 versus the previous day’s exchange rte of N1,220/$1.(www.naija247news.com).