Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

MC Oluomo Steps Down as Lagos NURTW Chairman, Set to Vie for National President Position

By: The Editor

Date:

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). Reports suggest that President Bola Tinubu influenced this decision, urging MC Oluomo to contest for the role of the National President of NURTW.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sources reveal that the move was orchestrated by Tinubu, who perceives MC Oluomo as too controversial and preferred not to be associated with him on camera. The plan is for MC Oluomo to vie for the national president role, a position perceived to be less financially lucrative than leading the Lagos State chapter.

Mustapha Adekunle (Sego), the current Treasurer of the union in the state, is expected to assume the leadership at the Lagos State secretariat. The reported ailment of factional President Tajudeen Agbede opens an opportunity for MC Oluomo to make a move to the national secretariat in Abuja.

In October 2023, factional NURTW President Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa accused Minister of Labour and Employment Solomon Lalong of bias, alleging that he favored Agbede’s faction supported by MC Oluomo in the reconciliation process. The ongoing leadership wrangling has witnessed the dissolution of the Lagos State Government’s Park and Garages Committee, paving the way for NURTW to manage activities at motor parks and garages in the state.

MC Oluomo’s recent re-election for a second term in the Lagos State chapter has contributed to the existing crisis within NURTW in the state.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
I don’t Owe Anyone Apology for Supporting Diri’s Re-Election – Jonathan
Next article
IPMAN Refutes Reports of PMS Price Hike, Announces Plans for Two Modular Refineries
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Endless Bloodletting on the Plateau By Olusegun Adeniyi

Naija247news Naija247news -
On July 8, 2012, gunmen attacked a mass burial...

On Nigeria and AI By Kayode Komolafe

Naija247news Naija247news -
Are the ethical concerns about the rapid development of...

2024: Looking Forward By Reuben ABATI

Naija247news Naija247news -
It's a new year, a new month, a new...

To Fear Not is to Do Something by Pat Utomi

Naija247news Naija247news -
Happy New Year. Despite the prevailing uncertainties, characterized by...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Endless Bloodletting on the Plateau By Olusegun Adeniyi

Opinion 0
On July 8, 2012, gunmen attacked a mass burial...

On Nigeria and AI By Kayode Komolafe

Opinion 0
Are the ethical concerns about the rapid development of...

2024: Looking Forward By Reuben ABATI

Opinion 0
It's a new year, a new month, a new...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com