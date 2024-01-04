MC Oluomo Steps Down as Lagos NURTW Chairman, Set to Vie for National President Position

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). Reports suggest that President Bola Tinubu influenced this decision, urging MC Oluomo to contest for the role of the National President of NURTW.

Sources reveal that the move was orchestrated by Tinubu, who perceives MC Oluomo as too controversial and preferred not to be associated with him on camera. The plan is for MC Oluomo to vie for the national president role, a position perceived to be less financially lucrative than leading the Lagos State chapter.

Mustapha Adekunle (Sego), the current Treasurer of the union in the state, is expected to assume the leadership at the Lagos State secretariat. The reported ailment of factional President Tajudeen Agbede opens an opportunity for MC Oluomo to make a move to the national secretariat in Abuja.

In October 2023, factional NURTW President Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa accused Minister of Labour and Employment Solomon Lalong of bias, alleging that he favored Agbede’s faction supported by MC Oluomo in the reconciliation process. The ongoing leadership wrangling has witnessed the dissolution of the Lagos State Government’s Park and Garages Committee, paving the way for NURTW to manage activities at motor parks and garages in the state.

MC Oluomo’s recent re-election for a second term in the Lagos State chapter has contributed to the existing crisis within NURTW in the state.