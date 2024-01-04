I don’t Owe Anyone Apology for Supporting Diri’s Re-Election – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan affirmed that he owes no apologies for supporting Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri’s re-election in the November 11, 2023, off-cycle governorship election.

During Governor Diri’s visit to his Yenagoa residence, Jonathan stated it was the right decision as Diri had majority support.

He emphasized the importance of peace in the state, praising Diri’s efforts, and urged him to meet high expectations.

Jonathan concluded that allowing Diri to complete the remaining four years would contribute to the state’s progress.

The former president’s wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, joined in welcoming the governor and his entourage.