Extension of Deadline for Annual Returns Filing under CAMA 2020

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In continuation of the earlier notice issued on Thursday, 2nd November 2023, notifying the general public about the impending enforcement of penalties outlined in the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA 2020) and the Companies Regulations 2021 for non-compliance with annual returns filing, the Commission announces a deferment of the commencement date. Originally slated for 1st January 2024, the new commencement date is now 1st April 2024.

This extension is deemed necessary due to ongoing challenges faced on the Company Registration Portal (CRP) and in response to appeals from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector.

All entities registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, including Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships, Limited Partnerships, Business Names, and incorporated Trustees, are strongly advised to utilize this extended window to promptly file their annual returns with the Commission.

It is crucial to note that this publication and the granted extension do not impact the striking-off proceedings initiated by the Commission before the announcement on Thursday, 27th November 2023.

Additionally, Companies, their Directors, and Officers are hereby alerted that the Commission will take decisive actions against Directors and Officers of struck-off Companies to recover any outstanding penalties against them.

Samuel Onyekwe
