EntertainmentNollywood

“Even the gods and your father still do not understand why you impregnated Judy” – Uche Maduagwu Drags Yul Edochie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu takes aim at his colleague, Yul Edochie after he dragged his first wife, May Edochie.

Recall that Yul Edochie dragged his wife, May and requested her to reimburse him for the bride price he spent when they got married.

In reaction to this, Uche Maduagwu chastised Yul for not understanding Igbo culture, implied that his haste to post such things on social media was evidence of his ignorance.

He also said that Yul Edochie was confused about his spirituality.

Uche also queried Yul’s worries regarding May Edochie dropping his last name prior to the divorce being finalized.

In his words:

“Even the gods and Sir PETE EDOCHIE still do not understand why you gave JUDY BELLE, so for you to rush to social media to #post that you don’t understand why #Queen MAY and her #family has not returned the #BRIDE PRICE you paid shows you are ignorant of our beautiful #IGBO CULTURE just as you are ignorant of #Christian Marital VALUES which made you to give JUDY BELLE. Secondly, only a Man that is spiritually Confus*d like #Naija situation go Dey bother about his #wife dropping his name when #DIVORCE never take place, even when it does, there is no LAW that require her to drop it especially if she contributed to building her Husband’s SUCCESS, dear YUL, stop Disgrac*ng Sir PETE Legacy with your spiritual Ignorance.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
