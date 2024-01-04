Menu
Endless Bloodletting on the Plateau By Olusegun Adeniyi

Date:

Date:

On July 8, 2012, gunmen attacked a mass burial led by Gyang Dantong and Gyang Fulani, resulting in their gruesome murders and several others. This tragic event marked a recurring theme in Plateau State, turning it into a killing field.

As of the recent Christmas eve violence, Governor Caleb Mutfwang reported as many as 160 people killed in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu local governments. The attackers targeted 17 communities, leaving houses burnt and a rising death toll. Governor Mutfwang declared it a “simple genocide,” emphasizing that the violence wasn’t a farmer-herder clash but an orchestrated attack.

While acknowledging the depth of the issue beyond herders and farmers conflict, the author disagrees with the governor’s characterization of the conflict’s genesis. Reflecting on historical events, including the 2001 ‘Jos Riots’ and subsequent tragedies, Adeniyi stresses the complexity of the challenge, rooted in tit-for-tat ethno-religious violence.

The article highlights the cyclical nature of violence in Plateau State and the societal consequences. Drawing parallels with past interventions and interviews, Adeniyi underscores the urgent need to address the root causes, as this recurring tragedy perpetuates a vicious cycle of revenge killings.

In conclusion, the author reflects on a recent intervention by the North Central Governors’ Forum, urging the Federal Government to investigate the Plateau State killings for lasting peace. Adeniyi emphasizes the need for a solution beyond Plateau, addressing underlying issues of discrimination and intolerance in various regions.

Endnote: The author commemorates the 80th birthday of Mrs. Clara Olumide, the first female Registrar of the University of Lagos, praising her impact and character throughout her distinguished career.

(Note: The arrangement here is a condensed summary of the original article.)

