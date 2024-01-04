EFCC Raids Dangote Group Headquarters Over Illegal $3.4bn Forex Allocation

Sources disclosed to Naija247news.com that Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday conducted a search operation at the head office of the Dangote Group in Lagos as it widens investigations into the foreign exchange transactions during the tenure of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Our correspondent gathered that the search, which commenced at the company’s head office in Lagos around 3 p.m. on Thursday is still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

A source who spoke to Naija247news revealed that the EFCC is probing the foreign exchange allocations made to about 52 companies, including Dangote Plc, during the tenure of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

“The commission (EFCC) is investigating Dangote Plc and about 51 other big companies. The commission discovered that the allocations were not approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari,” the source claimed.

Recall that in November 2023, Dangote Group denied allegations of foreign exchange (forex) malpractices and money laundering of a purported staggering sum of $3.4 billion.