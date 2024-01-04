Menu
Politics & Govt News

Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq Snubs EFCC Invitation in N37.1bn Fraud Case

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 4,2023.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, did not honour an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

The EFCC are probing the N37.1bn allegedly laundered during Umar-Farouq’s tenure in office through a contractor, James Okwete.

She kept interrogators waiting for over eight hours on Wednesday without an official communication to the commission as to why she didn’t honour the invitation.

The former minister was asked to appear before investigators at the EFCC headquarters, Jabi, Abuja on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at about 10:00 am, to give an account of the alleged fraud that took place under her watch, a document exclusively seen by our correspondent on Saturday revealed.

However, the former minister did not show up at the anti-graft agency’s office for interrogation.

An interrogator, who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity, said the interrogation team had to close from work at about 6pm when they were certain that the former minister was not going to show up.

“We just closed from work now because she didn’t show up today, and it’s 6pm already. It’s certain that she’s never going to show up today,” the source said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

