Actor Yul Edochie pens emotional birthday note to late son, Kambili

January 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie leaves many teary-eyed as he pens an emotional posthumous birthday message to his late son, Kambilichukwu who would have been celebrating his 17th birthday today.

It would be recalled that Kambili died in March 2023 after being rushed to the hospital over an ailment.

Yul Edochie who has been in a marital conflict with his first wife, May, has taken to his social media to pen an endearing note.

The actor noted that he never knew that he would one day write a note like this.

He wished him happiness in the afterlife where he is, and expressed how much he misses him.

Yul wrote:

“Kambi yooooo!

Happy 17th birthday, my great son.

Hope you’re doing well over there.

I never knew I’ll ever do a write-up like this, but here we are.

Life.

I kept asking God to let me see you again, and he granted my wish.

And I saw you once in my dream.

You looked much taller and more handsome. And bigger. You were glowing.

Seems you’re now playing basketball over there and left football. You looked very happy. Obviously, life over there is quite different from here.

Down here we’re doing our best to cope. It’s not been easy without you around. The pain is terrible.

But I’m strong. Very strong.

I have to be strong for me and your siblings. While submitting totally to the will of God.

We miss you. We love you, but God loves you more.

You’re elevated now. Keep watching over us all.

Keep flying, son.

Till we meet again. Don’t stop playing football.

Happy 17th birthday, Son.

Daddy loves you.

❤️❤️❤️”

