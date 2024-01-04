Menu
AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze and Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili Join Super Eagles Camp in Abu Dhabi

By: Naija247news

Date:

As of last night, AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze and South Africa-based goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili joined the Super Eagles camp in Abu Dhabi, bringing the total number of players in the training base to 19. Chukwueze, initially excused for Milan’s Coppa Italia clash with Cagliari, later joined the camp in the UAE.

Players in the first training session included Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Olorunleke Ojo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Cavin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, and Bruno Onyemaechi. Others expected for full training include Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi, Victor Boniface, Bright Onyedika, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chukwueze, and Nwabili.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, explained the omission of Glasgow Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad. Despite being in the preliminary list, Dessers did not make the final cut. Peseiro cited the need to manage a manageable number and emphasized the importance of current form and performance for both clubs and the national team in the selection process.

Additionally, due to injury concerns, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has withdrawn from the Nigerian squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that Ndidi would remain at Leicester City. The midfielder’s participation had been doubtful, with injury concerns following his absence from the City match-day squad against Huddersfield.

