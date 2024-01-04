2024: Looking Forward By Reuben ABATI

It’s a new year, a new month, a new day, and a fitting moment to reflect on the past and look towards the future. January, named after the Roman God Janus, with two faces looking in two directions, encapsulates this transitional Janus moment.

Looking back at 2023 in Nigeria, four notable aspects stand out. Firstly, it was the year of the seventh general elections since 1999, testing the democratic process. Expectations were high, especially with the newly amended Electoral Act of 2022, yet the elections faced challenges like violence, manipulation, and technology failures, leading to low voter turnout and controversy.

Secondly, the economy struggled, marked by stagflation and multidimensional poverty. Despite policy changes like the removal of fuel subsidy, the economy faced issues like high inflation, food inflation, and the departure of several companies, contributing to public discontent.

The third major issue was the prevailing insecurity across the country. Despite expectations that a military leader like President Buhari could address these challenges, Nigeria witnessed persistent security threats, including attacks on over 50 communities in Plateau state, leading to loss of lives and displacement.

Lastly, there is a noticeable lack of trust and confidence in the government by the people. The gap between the political elite and the masses widened as the government called for sacrifices while maintaining a bloated bureaucracy and allocating minimal resources to critical sectors like education and sports.

President Tinubu acknowledged the people’s pains in his New Year broadcast, recognizing the rising cost of living and expressing understanding of citizens’ frustrations. However, as the new year begins, the government must prioritize meeting the people’s expectations, reducing the high cost of living, addressing food inflation, creating a conducive business environment, tackling corruption, and intensifying efforts against insecurity.

In 2024, electoral reforms, constitutional amendments, and early preparations for the next general elections should be on the agenda. The professional political class, civil society, and the government must collectively work towards rebuilding trust, bridging the gap of alienation, and ensuring the common good of the citizens.

As Nigeria steps into the new year, the government’s responsiveness to the people’s concerns will play a crucial role in rebuilding trust and confidence.

Reuben Abati, abati1990@gmail.com