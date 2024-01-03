Time For Tinubu To Review Nigeria’s Security Architecture, Says Former Senate President David Mark

Jan 3,2024.

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has said it is time President Bola Tinubu reviewed the country’s security architecture with a view to making it more proactive and strategic towards addressing recurring security challenges in the country. Mark said this on Tuesday in a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh.

The former senate president stated that a review of the security strategy would help to identify the loopholes in the system and devise means to end the incessant bloodshed in the country. He added that the recent massacre in Plateau State was a wake-up call.

As Plateau State reeled from the Christmas Eve massacre by alleged Fulani bandits, the governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday rallied his North-central counterparts to advance peace and unity for regional development.

But Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule and his Benue and Niger states counterparts, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and Umar Bago, respectively, described the Plateau incident as act of terrorism. They called for unity in the fight against terrorists disturbing the peace of the zone.

Similarly, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), under the leadership of Chief Edwin Clark, raised the alarm, in a letter to Tinubu, that the entire Middle Belt region was currently under the siege of the Fulani militia, who were bent on occupying the entire region.

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also decried the state of insecurity across Nigeria, saying Tinubu must show demonstrable commitment to securing lives and property in the country.

Mark, a retired General and politician, said the Plateau incidents in which 100 citizens were needlessly massacred should be a wake-up call that the security challenge needed urgent attention.

“It will not be out of place to declare an emergency on security,” he said. “Any step taken to end the continued killing of citizens will be worth the trouble,” Mark added.

He urged the government and security agencies to do more, saying life has become so cheap in Nigeria today that people have lost the humanity in them.

The former two-term senate president implored the federal government to collaborate with sub-national governments in the task of ensuring peace and security in the country.

Mark commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State, and he suggested that residents should be alert and cooperate with security operatives in order to prevent a recurrence.

He called for harmonious relationships between and among various ethnic and religious adherents in the country.

He also counselled against taking grievance to the extreme, stating, "There are legitimate channels to address grievances instead of resorting to self-help."