“The Edochie family is tired of Yul” – Sheila, Yul Edochie’s cousin breaks silence

January 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sheila Edochie, the cousin of filmmaker and actor Yul Edochie, has broken her silence over the marital brouhaha of actor and his wife, May.

Recall that, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to drag his first wife over an alleged breast enlargement and tummy tuck surgery she did without his permission.

His post did not sit well with many social media users as they dragged him for calling his first wife out after getting married to another man’s wife, Judy Austin.

Amidst the back and forth, the cousin of Yul, Sheila Edochie has taken to her story to drag netizens tagging her in the controversies of the actor.

According to her, everyone in the Edochie family is tired of Yul and his nuisance hence encouraging social media users to drag him directly without attaching the family or wife May in the online drama.

She also encouraged social media users to support May and patronize all the brands she has been signed onto.(www.naija247news.com).