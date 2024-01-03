Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“The Edochie family is tired of Yul” – Sheila, Yul Edochie’s cousin breaks silence

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 3, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sheila Edochie, the cousin of filmmaker and actor Yul Edochie, has broken her silence over the marital brouhaha of actor and his wife, May.

Recall that, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to drag his first wife over an alleged breast enlargement and tummy tuck surgery she did without his permission.

His post did not sit well with many social media users as they dragged him for calling his first wife out after getting married to another man’s wife, Judy Austin.

Amidst the back and forth, the cousin of Yul, Sheila Edochie has taken to her story to drag netizens tagging her in the controversies of the actor.

According to her, everyone in the Edochie family is tired of Yul and his nuisance hence encouraging social media users to drag him directly without attaching the family or wife May in the online drama.

She also encouraged social media users to support May and patronize all the brands she has been signed onto.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG to begin passport automation in January 8
Next article
Shaibu Apologizes To Oshiomhole
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

“I married a church worker thinking all will be well at home,” Israel Israel vents again over wife, Sheila

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido’s aide, Israel DMW vents...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

Security News 0
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Entertainment 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com