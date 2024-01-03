Menu
“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie has reacted to the drags from Yul Edochie against his first wife, May Edochie.

Yul Edochie on Tuesday, took to his social media page to drag his first wife, May Edochie claiming that she underwent breast enlargement and tummy tuck without his consent.

Amidst the drags, Rita Edochie who has been the number 1 supporter of Yul’s wife, May has taken to her page to drag the second wife of Yul, Judy Austin.

According to her, Judy Austin is behind all the writeups on the page of Yul Edochie. According to her, Judy is unhappy about the numerous endorsements May is receiving from brands which has caused her to write lies about her daughter-in-law out of frustration.

She also advised May Edochie to maintain her silence just as she had been doing the previous years.(www.naija247news.com).

