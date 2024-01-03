“Silence is golden’’ – Actor Benson Okonkwo declares support for May edochie

January 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Benson Okonkwo has put up a post on his Instagram account to hail May Edochie as her estranged husband Yul Edochie tried to publicly shame her.

Benson called May a Queen and prayed for her. He added that her adversaries will cry blood.

Multiple colleagues and even family members of Yul Edochie have stood by May Edochie as Yul called her out for her post referring to 2023 as her worst year because of the death of her son.(www.naija247news.com).