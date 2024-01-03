Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“Silence is golden’’ – Actor Benson Okonkwo declares support for May edochie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 3, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Benson Okonkwo has put up a post on his Instagram account to hail May Edochie as her estranged husband Yul Edochie tried to publicly shame her.

Benson called May a Queen and prayed for her. He added that her adversaries will cry blood.

Multiple colleagues and even family members of Yul Edochie have stood by May Edochie as Yul called her out for her post referring to 2023 as her worst year because of the death of her son.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Obaseki against God’s plan – Shaib
Next article
Labour Party Ready To Play Role As Nigeria’s Main Opposition Party, Says Peter Obi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

“I married a church worker thinking all will be well at home,” Israel Israel vents again over wife, Sheila

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido’s aide, Israel DMW vents...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

Security News 0
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Entertainment 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com