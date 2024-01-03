Shaibu Apologizes To Oshiomhole

Jan 3,2024.

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has apologised to the former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomohole, over his choice of words in the time past as a result of political differences.

Shaibu also said his ambition to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, was borne out of a divine conviction to serve the state and take governance back to the people.

Speaking in a television broadcast, Shaibu insisted that Oshiomhole, now the senator representing Edo North, remains his father despite their political differences.

“Let me also say that I regret the harsh words used against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole then.

“Frankly, I apologise and he remains my father, political differences, notwithstanding”, Shaibu added. (www.naija247news.com)