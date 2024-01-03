Seplat Energy wraps up ANOH gas plant mechanical works, eyes 2024 first gas.

Seplat Energy PLC has successfully concluded mechanical works at its ANOH gas plant, anticipating the commencement of first gas production in 2024.

The Nigeria-focused oil and gas producer achieved the installation without any lost time incidents, adhering to its revised timetable.

Operating as a joint venture with NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Ltd, the ANOH Gas Processing Company will provide an initial processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day.

Seplat plans to sell gas and liquefied petroleum gas domestically, while exporting condensates to the international market.

The company awaits completion of infrastructure for first gas expected in Q3 2024, with CEO Roger Brown emphasizing ANOH’s strategic significance for Seplat’s gas production and Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Seplat’s shares in London experienced a marginal decline of 0.2% to 126.53 pence.