Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has outlined the future vision for BRICS, emphasizing that it should remain an association rather than evolving into a full-fledged organization with a secretariat. Lavrov stated in an interview with the Russian channel NTV that BRICS is not an organization but an association, describing it as a “future umbrella” symbolizing the aspirations and considerations of the world’s majority of developing nations.

Lavrov expressed skepticism about transforming BRICS into a formal organization at this stage, emphasizing that it may not be necessary for a relatively long time. He underscored the importance of BRICS as a platform where nations collaborate based on mutual interests and equality, contrasting it with Western organizations lacking fair rules and genuine consensus.

The association, consisting of Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, is set to welcome new members, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia from January 1. However, Argentina has decided not to join as planned, citing concerns about economic ties with China and Brazil, opting instead to pursue economic rapprochement with the US and Israel under President Javier Milei.

With more than 40 countries expressing interest in joining BRICS, the association aims to expand its circle of friends, particularly focusing on Latin American nations. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov highlighted that expanding the union’s partner-state status will be a priority during Russia’s chairmanship in 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an October interview, emphasized that BRICS expansion aligns with the global multipolarity principle, providing a platform for nations to interact as equals, avoiding dependency on any single sovereign power. As Russia prepares to preside over BRICS in 2024, the geopolitical dynamics and collaboration within the association are poised for further development.