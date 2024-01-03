Menu
Obaseki against God’s plan – Shaib

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 3,2024.

The deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has said his decision to run for governorship was divine.

Shaibu, however, said despite receiving divine signals to run for the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has his own plan.

Speaking during an interview on a private broadcast television station in Lagos, Shaibu warned that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can only win the governorship election with him on the ballot.

He said: “Before publicly declaring my interest to contest, l had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State.

“Moreover, l went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God.

“The signs l received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the governor has his own plans of supporting another person.

If my party wants to win the election in Edo State, they should give it (ticket) to Philip Shaibu, but if they want to lose, they should give it to somebody else, not because I am a superstar but because I have the content, I have the quality, I have the experience.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

