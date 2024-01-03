North Central Govs To FG: Identify Root Cause Of Plateau Killings For Lasting Peace

Jan 3,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has urged the Federal Government to get to the root of the perennial killings in Plateau State for lasting peace.

The chairman of the forum, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, made the call in Jos yesterday when he led his colleagues on a condolence visit to Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang over the Christmas Eve attacks on 23 communities in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas which led to the death of over 150 people.

Sule described the attacks as pure terrorism and called for the deployment of technology to identify perpetrators and curb their operations in the North Central.

The Nasarawa governor added that the attacks had persisted for too long and insisted that various stakeholders must get to the roots of the problem and find a lasting solution to it.

He said, “We are here to share with you whatever situation you find yourself. I was here on a similar sad note, together with our delegation from Nasarawa State when it happened during the period of your predecessor.

“During the period, we asked specifically for the religious leaders to be the ones in the majority, because we wanted to talk directly with our religious leaders; to talk to them about the need to continue to preach peace to our people.

When we were coming, we talked about peace that we have always enjoyed on the Plateau, the love that has always been there; the period that some of us would walk from Dilimi, Rex, Kwararafa, the New Era and back to Kasuwa Dareng; those loving periods that all the people in Plateau used to enjoy. What has happened?” he asked.

“Your Excellency, we came all the way to ask you to take the courage to find out the root cause of this matter because we can’t continue to live like this”, he said.

Besides efforts at the state level, the North Central governors’ chairman also called on the Federal Government to get to the root of the lingering killings.

He said this was the only way to find a lasting solution for the crisis which has been lingering for over two decades.

“We have seen a similar situation in Rwanda because I won’t call what is happening in Plateau ‘farmers-herders crisis’; it is not.

“We have seen what happened in Rwanda and luckily, all the four of us governors were there and we listened to the President of Rwanda when he told us the courage he took to invite everybody involved and looked at the causes.

“We cannot allow a few people, for selfish reasons, to come in and destroy all of us. This is not about Fulani. It is about criminals. And we are asking the Federal Government to assist us and deal with the problem”, he said.

He expressed confidence in Governor Mutfwang’s ability to address the issue with wisdom and courage, noting that Plateau is a true home for Nigerians “and so there is need for collective responsibility of all Nigerians in addressing the challenge”.

Governor Sule also hinted about plans by the North Central governors’ forum to organise a security and economic summit that will fashion out sustainable solutions to various challenges confronting the Region and its people. The Nasarawa governor was accompanied to Jos by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue and thier counterpart from Niger, Umar Bago.

In their separate remarks, Alia and Bago called for unity to safeguard the common destiny of the people of the North Central.

He expressed confidence in Governor Mutfwang’s ability to address the issue with wisdom and courage, noting that Plateau is a true home for Nigerians “and so there is need for collective responsibility of all Nigerians in addressing the challenge”.

Governor Sule also hinted about plans by the North Central governors’ forum to organise a security and economic summit that will fashion out sustainable solutions to various challenges confronting the Region and its people. The Nasarawa governor was accompanied to Jos by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue and thier counterpart from Niger, Umar Bago.

In their separate remarks, Alia and Bago called for unity to safeguard the common destiny of the people of the North Central.(wwww.naija247news.com)