Nigerian Students’ Union Urges Government to Reevaluate Certificate Suspension with a Nationalistic Lens

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The National Union of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called upon the Federal Government to reconsider its decision to suspend the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo, emphasizing the need for a nationalistic approach.

The government’s suspension, triggered by revelations of expedited degree acquisition in a Benin Republic university, received commendation from NANS for its commitment to preserving the integrity of academic qualifications. However, the student body, led by Senate President Akinteye Afeez, urged the government to weigh the decision’s impact on legitimate students who genuinely pursued education in these neighboring countries.

Expressing concern for students with completed or ongoing studies in Benin Republic and Togo, NANS highlighted the potential disruptions to academic and professional pursuits caused by the suspension. Acknowledging reported corruption as a valid concern, NANS stressed the importance of distinguishing between those engaged in fraudulent activities and the majority of students earnestly pursuing their education.

The students’ union emphasized that many individuals had invested one, two, or three years in their studies, with some having successfully graduated, eagerly awaiting evaluation approval to partake in the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) program.

NANS advocated for a reassessment, recognizing the reported corruption but urging a nuanced approach that considers the legitimate aspirations of the majority of students. The union argued that a blanket suspension might strain diplomatic and educational relations and limit opportunities for Nigerian students in these neighboring countries.

In its statement, NANS proposed a reversal of the suspension while advocating for a robust, transparent, and diligent evaluation process that upholds the standards of academic integrity and ensures the genuine efforts of Nigerian students are duly recognized.

