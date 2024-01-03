Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria stocks climbs to 2.04% for second day, banks rally

By: The Editor

Date:

ABUJA, Jan 3 – Nigerian stocks climbed 2.04% on Wednesday, extending gains for the second session in 2024 after banks, consumer goods and oil shares gained, LSEG data showed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The index all share index rose to 77,537.57 points, its highest ever. It gained 1.63% on Tuesday, the first trading session of this year, extending 2023 gains of 45.90%.

On Wednesday, banking shares climbed 6.66% while consumer goods firms gained 2.42%. Oil firms rose 1.89%.

The share index crossed a psychological threshold of 70,000 points for the first time in November.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Asharami Energy Receives ISO 20400 Certification for Sustainable Procurement
Next article
Oil prices gain 3% on supply concerns after oilfield shutdown in Libya
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Oil prices gain 3% on supply concerns after oilfield shutdown in Libya

The Editor The Editor -
NEW YORK, Jan 3 - Oil prices climbed...

Asharami Energy Receives ISO 20400 Certification for Sustainable Procurement

Naija247news Naija247news -
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group upstream company, has been...

Harvard Business School leverages Africa’s entrepreneurial community

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh In a recent interview, Program...

Tingo Group Founder Faces Securities Fraud Charges in New York Amid Allegations of Financial Manipulation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Tingo Group, a financial technology company, has been...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Oil prices gain 3% on supply concerns after oilfield shutdown in Libya

Oil Markets 0
NEW YORK, Jan 3 - Oil prices climbed...

Asharami Energy Receives ISO 20400 Certification for Sustainable Procurement

Business News 0
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group upstream company, has been...

Harvard Business School leverages Africa’s entrepreneurial community

Vocational 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh In a recent interview, Program...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com