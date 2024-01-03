Nigeria Aims to Reduce Reliance on Central Bank Advances for Budget Funding

In a move aligning with financial prudence, the Nigerian federal government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun, has announced plans to eliminate the reliance on Ways & Means for financing the N28.8 trillion budget.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The government emphasizes a shift towards market-based funding rather than printing money through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Minister Edun highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening revenue streams and driving economic growth as an alternative to excessive borrowing. He expressed optimism about improvements in revenue collection processes, emphasizing the dual strategy of reduced borrowing and enhanced revenue generation.

Over recent years, the Nigerian government has utilized CBN advances to address budget deficits amid declining revenue. Former President Muhammadu Buhari sought Senate approval for securitizing the CBN’s N22.7 trillion debt by converting it into a 40-year bond before his tenure concluded.

International bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have raised concerns about the impact of using Ways and Means on inflation containment and the overall business environment. The World Bank specifically identified fiscal deficit financing by the CBN as a factor negatively affecting revenue mobilization, foreign investment, and human capital development.

Minister Edun assured that the government is actively embracing technology and digitalization to optimize revenue collection from various sources, including government-owned enterprises. The aim is to channel these revenues into the consolidated revenue fund while concurrently implementing disciplined borrowing practices.

As part of this strategy, Ways and Means will be phased out, with funding requirements sourced from the market instead of relying on money printing by the Central Bank. This approach aligns with financial journalism ethics, emphasizing transparency, prudent fiscal management, and sustainable economic practices.