Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

January 3, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9 per cent or N81.35 against the Dollar to trade at N988.46/$1 at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, January 2 compared with the preceding session’s N907.11/$1.

The supply of foreign exchange (FX) to the spot market depreciated by 82.8 per cent or $73.92 million to $15.38 million from the $89.30 million recorded last Friday.

Equally, the domestic currency depreciated against the American currency by N25 yesterday to sell at N1,203/$1, in contrast to the previous trading day’s rate of N1,178/$1.

Similarly, the local currency weakened against the United States Dollar during the trading session in the black market by N10 to quote at N1,220/$1 compared with the preceding session’s value of N1,210/$1.(www.naija247news.com).