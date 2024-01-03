Labour Party Ready To Play Role As Nigeria’s Main Opposition Party, Says Peter Obi

Jan 3,2023.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has assured that his party would fully adjust to fit its new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party in the new year.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is the main opposition political party because it has more members at the National Assembly and elected governors, but the Labour party has indicated interest to step in because the PDP was becoming docile.

He said the onerous responsibility is to have LP remain firmly in opposition and keep the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on its toes to protect the country and interest of Nigerians.

Addressing the nation in his New Year Message, Obi said there was no backing down on the task of having a new Nigeria going forward.

“As Nigeria is the only country we have, deeply endowed but lacking good leadership over the years, we will continue to seek a new Nigeria that we know is possible,” he said.

The LP Standard bearer, who hammered on what has now become the party and ‘Obidient Movement’ insisted that a new Nigeria was possible in spite of the numerous yet-to-be-fulfilled aspirations of citizens.

While expressing heartfelt and warmest greetings to all Nigerians, the former Anambra State governor prayed for God’s manifest blessings upon them richly as He grants everyone their heart desires in the new year and beyond.

His words: “The events of the past year are now part of our national history. As we trudge on, we remain mindful of the state of our nation and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled.

“Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation. A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls departed, we demand that the federal government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a reoccurrence in any part of Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the LP Candidate, noted that Nigeria’s economy needed an urgent turnaround, considering the rising unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality, and other key socioeconomic variables.

He said, “Nigerians are now very aware and convinced that good governance, inclusive development, and accountable leadership expected in a functional democracy continue to elude us.

“But we must be consistent and resolute in our demand for the rule of law, regulatory quality, and government effectiveness for transformative solutions to a litany of our social problems.

If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by a few individuals and private interests.

“This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation,” he said.

Insisting that there must be full respect for the separation of powers between the three independent arms of government, as well as between the federating units in a democratic and secular country like Nigeria, Obi tasked the National Assembly (NASS) to devote time and energy in committing itself to the diligent performance of its functions, like the 2024 budget, which required its prudent examination and subsequent patriotic-oriented approval or rejection.

“It is imperative for Nigeria to work for Nigerians in order to avoid a possible drift into a one-party state or a situation where the federal government will be intervening unduly in the internal affairs of the states, particularly in circumstances where national security is not threatened.

“We in the Labour Party have undertaken in the national interest and in our undying commitment to a New Nigeria that is possible, to remain firmly in opposition and, as such, must remain focused going forward. Our collective role in nation-building remains fundamental and obligatory,” he said.

Using the opportunity to appreciate all Nigerians for supporting his campaign during the 2023 elections and voting for the LP because of their belief in the quest for a New Nigeria, Obi said the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections was contested and remained so, on record, “but the Courts of law have spoken; so be it.

“I wish to thank members of the Labour Party, the Obidient Family, friends, and well-wishers of Nigeria for their loyalty, resilience, tenacity, and commitment to true democracy. We will continue ongoing discussions and efforts for the Labour Party to adjust to our new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

We will continue to constructively engage all Nigerians and our friends, who have now realized the vast implications of the road not taken; and the folly of national interest decisions predicated on sentiments and primordial interests,” he further stated.

Describing Nigeria as a God-given country whose business was far too important to be left in the hands of those involved in transactional politics, the former Anambra Chief Executive said, “I am involved in the struggle for a New Nigeria that is possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade.

“I, therefore, implore you all who strive for a New Nigeria to remain fully engaged, committed and resilient as it is and will be possible.”(www.naija247news.com)