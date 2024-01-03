Kaduna Police arrest Two suspects with 600 bags of fertilizer

January 3, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Police Command, said its operatives arrested two suspects with 600 bags of fertilizer suspected to be stolen.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said the command received an intelligent information on Dec. 8, 2023, that one suspected truck was sighted along Kaduna/Zaria Road.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police( CP), Ali Dabigi, directed a team of operatives under his supervision (CP Monitoring Unit), to promptly respond to the distress call.

According to him, the monitoring unit mobilised a team of detectives led by ASP Abdullahi Idris, with prompt action by the Police, the truck was intercepted along Kawo axis and one suspect was arrested.

“The suspect arrested happened to be the truck driver, who hails from Nassarawa Pan Madina, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

He said the suspect was conveying 600 bags of fertilizer suspected to be a stolen property from Kaduna to Zaria.

Hassan said preliminary investigation revealed that the said items were suspected to be stolen by a suspect from Rigasa area of Igabi LGA, who was also arrested by the operatives and he is assisting the police with the investigation.

He said the CP appealed to the general public to continue to support the Police with useful information that would enable them to succeed in its fight against any form of criminality in the state.(www.naija247news.com).