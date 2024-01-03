Menu
“I married a church worker thinking all will be well at home,” Israel Israel vents again over wife, Sheila

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Davido’s aide, Israel DMW vents again over wife, Sheila, as he exposes more of her alleged dirty dealings during their marriage.

Naija247news recalls that the marriage between the duo hit the rocks in November on their one-year marriage anniversary.

Ever since then, it has been one accusation after another from both parties against each other.

In a recent post by Israel, he alleged that he had married Sheila thinking that she had been a church girl, but she changed when they became man and wife.

He stated that men go through a lot in marriages and should be allowed to speak their feelings.

Israel DMW wrote …

“Most men are really going tru alot in their marriages. They should be allowed to express their feelings. They should speak out their minds. Dnt ever marry because of church fe Or mosque LJ again. Dnt assist poor people again. They will later change and turn against you someday. Rich people are ve appriciative. They are the best.

A fully legally married woman, that is well taken care of at home, now relocates to abuja, to squat witha verified pro stit.ute, h.ard dru.gs taker and sm.oker for OLosho business ooh. Men are also human beings. We should be allowed to speak out

I married a church worker, thinking all will be well at home. She later stopped preaching and changed her name to HER EXCELLENCY. She would wake up everyday and be insulting the hell out me. What if i was a woman beater.” (www.naija247news.com).

